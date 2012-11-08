NYC's G Train Is Back In Service

Alex Davies

The MTA just announced on Twitter that the G Train is in service again:

While the train is running its full route, it will still be slow going:

With the busy L Train still not running in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, commuters heading into and out of Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn have been forced to take the J, Z, and M trains.

