NYC's G Train Is Back In Service

The MTA just announced on Twitter that the G Train is in service again:



The G is back! G trains just started running along the full length of the route. Welcome back.

While the train is running its full route, it will still be slow going:

#G trains operating b/t Court Sq & Church Ave with 8-cars, but extended waits b/t trains due to ongoing signal repairs via @nyctsubwayscoop — City of New York (@nycgov) November 7, 2012

With the busy L Train still not running in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, commuters heading into and out of Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn have been forced to take the J, Z, and M trains.

SEE MORE: Commuters Are Fighting To Get On The Few Trains Running Out Of Post-Sandy Williamsburg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.