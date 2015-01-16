Rare Photos Of New York's Chinatown In The 1980s Captured A Revolution

©Bud Glick Chinese New Year on Bayard St. in 1984.

Due to the relaxed immigration laws of the early 1980s, New York City’s Chinatown underwent a rapid demographic shift.

Bud Glick was a photographer tasked by the the New York Chinatown History Project (now the Museum of Chinese in America) with documenting this transition from an older, primarily male community to one of young, newly immigrated families.

But looking at the photos now, 30 years later and newly digitized, it’s clear that he captured much more than just a demographic shift in a small period in time.

With his photo series, Glick captured a revolution.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.