New York Is Bracing For What Looms As One Of The Top Five Storms In Its History

Associated Press A scene from New York City’s historic blizzard of 1947.

New Yorkers are bracing for what forecasters are calling a “crippling and potentially historic blizzard.”

By the time many city-dwellers left for work this morning, snow was already falling — the ominous beginnings of a snowstorm New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned could be “a storm the likes of which we have never seen before.”

But is he right?

The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of 18 — 24 inches in the city between now and Wednesday morning. There’s a blizzard warning in effect for the city from 1 p.m. Monday until 12 a.m Wednesday.

For comparison’s sake, the National Weather Service keeps a convenient list of the past century’s biggest snowstorms, as measured at Central Park. Here are the record-holders:

Based on these stats, this week’s winter storm — dubbed “Juno” by the Weather Channel — is on track to make at least the top five in terms of snowfall. If we get 24 inches, this storm would sidle in at #3.

In addition to snow, the National Weather Service is predicting “near hurricane-force” winds, which could lead to zero-visibility conditions in areas with heavy snowfall.

This combination of conditions ensures that winter storm Juno will pack quite a punch, whether it succeeds in breaking any records or not.

