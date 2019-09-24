NYC's best South Indian food is hidden in a temple basement

- Insider went to Queens to try some of the best South Indian food in New York. It’s hidden in the basement of a Hindu temple.
- We meet with temple-goers and chefs to talk about their legendary dosas and see how the Temple Canteen has cultivated a community for South Indians and Queens folk alike.
- Watch the video below to see this hidden gem and the different types of dosas it has to offer.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.