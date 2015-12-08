We tried NYC's best brownie according to Foursquare -- here's the verdict

Since today is National Brownie day, we decided to give New York City’s best brownie a try.

The brownies from Fat Witch Bakery are said to be some of the best in the city, according to Foursquare.

The bakery, which is located in Chelsea Market, serves all kinds of flavours, from PB&J to pumpkin. We tried three of their most popular flavours: original, caramel, and blondie.

The original was good; it effectively combined a moist inside with a crunchy (think brownie edge) top. The caramel was denser and more fudgy, but we couldn’t taste the caramel flavour at all. The blondie was absolutely delicious — it was rich and cake-like with large chocolate chips, and ideal for someone who loves cookies.

After the taste test, we recommend the original or the blondie.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

