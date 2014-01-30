We Went Out To Count All Of The Homeless In New York City, And It Was Devastating

For several freezing, early-morning hours Monday, Jan. 27, thousands of New York City volunteers patrolled the city’s streets and subways looking for undocumented homeless residents.

Last year’s survey reported a 13% rise to 64,060 homeless people in shelters and on the street, bucking a national trend of declining rates. This year’s numbers won’t be available for a few weeks.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg failed to make a significant dent in city homelessness despite an overhaul of policies in the mid-2000s, and new Mayor Bill De Blasio made the crisis a major part of his campaign.

When Business Insider tagged along to see how the count was done, we learned that the most difficult part of helping the homeless can be finding them, particularly the thousands of chronically homeless people, who have spent at least one consecutive year without a home and typically live outside shelters and suffer mental illness, substance abuse, or physical handicap.

Volunteers were sent to all five New York City boroughs and their subways. We went to New York’s Pennsylvania Station where we met dozens of people with tragic stories, needing help more than most of us can imagine.

