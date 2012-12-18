15 Of New York City's Coolest Unexplored Places

Photo: Untapped Cities

Untapped New York is a proud to be a partner of Let’s Go, with our shared vision for off-the-beaten path exploration in your own city and while travelling.

See the best “untapped” places in NYC >

To launch the collaboration, we curated a list of our top “Untapped” places from our home base in New York City.



These are all tried and true urban exploration sites that we’ve gone behind the scenes to cover on Untapped New York.

How many have you been to? What others would you add to the list?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.