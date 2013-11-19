Manchester City Players Do Dribbling Tricks All Over New York City In An Ad For NYC's New MLS Team

New York City FC, the MLS expansion franchise owned by Manchester City and the New York Yankees, won’t begin play until 2015 but they’re already rolling out their first ad campaign.

Judging by the first video, NYCFC is going to lean on the star power of Man City to recruit new fans.

The ad shows City players going from neighbourhood to neighbourhood. They visit Brooklyn Bridge Park, the High Line, Yankee Stadium, and Rucker Park, doing nifty dribbling tricks the whole time.

It’s really clever, especially the Rucker Park scene:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.