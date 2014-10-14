How Marvel Prevents Video Footage From Leaking At Comic Con

D Dipasupil/Getty Images The panel for Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ panel at New York Comic Con. Marvel showed off footage for the new Netflix show Saturday and trailers for the ‘Avengers’ sequel and ‘Ant-Man’ Sunday morning.

Marvel doesn’t mess around when showing off exclusive footage at New York Comic Con.

The studio took extra precautions to make sure footage debuted for its upcoming “Daredevil” series on Netflix at New York Comic Con doesn’t make it online.

Before the panel began, fans were warned to put away all electronics. If any phones were out and appeared to be recording, devices would be taken and people would be escorted out of the theatre.

Simple enough. That’s typical protocol for movie screenings.

Marvel went one step further.

The studio brought a team of men dressed in suits who Marvel TV president Jeph Loeb playfully referred to as a few of their “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” a reference to ABC’s Marvel series.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images Marvel television president Jeph Loeb warns the crowd at NYCC’s ‘Daredevil’ panel that studio agents are in the theatre with night vision goggles to prevent anyone from recording the panel.

Marvel’s “agents” were stationed both on the floor and in the balcony areas of the Main Stage room of Javits’ Convention Center with night vision goggles to make sure no one was capturing footage during the panel.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images Marvel ‘agents’ were positioned up and down every aisle of the Javits Convention Center main stage.

Here are a few we saw on the balcony as we looked around.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider The audience members in front of me are sitting in the reserved area which included Marvel employees and many journalists with their laptops and gadgets at the ready.

Loeb reminded fans of the rules to follow before the event began.

It would not be a Marvel security measure without me talking a little bit about that. What you guys are going to see today on this panel and maybe some other surprises … belongs in this room. It is a gift from us to the folks at New York Comic Con and for all of you as fans. What this means, if you look around, you will see gentlemen that are standing, and I’m not making this up, they’re wearing ties and they look S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents and they actually are S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents. Believe it or not, what they have with them is night-vision goggles. I am not making that up either. They do not have radar sense, but they can tell whether or not you are recording the clips that are going on up here. So if you have a recording device: a telephone, anything that is doing something other than your eyeballs, put it away. And the reason I’m saying that is, they’re gonna find you and they’re gonna take it away and then you’re going to be asked to leave, and I don’t want that to happen. It’s our party folks. So let’s enjoy the party and have a great time.

Any time one of several “Daredevil” clips were shown, the suits yelled out “all cell phones away, all cell phones away” repeatedly.

Earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con, Disney and Marvel were able to keep video footage from its “Avengers” sequel from being widely spread online.

It was a bit of a surprise. When Warner Bros. debuted the first teaser trailer from its upcoming “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” film at SDCC, recordings quickly made their way to YouTube and continued circulating for more than 24 hours before the studio was able to pull the leaked footage.

Marvel has a system.

It’s highly unlikely you’ll see any leaked footage from the studio’s “Daredevil” panel at New York Comic Con or its secret “Avengers” and “Ant-Man” teaser screenings.

