10 Huge Reveals We Can't Wait To See At New York Comic Con

Gene Page/AMC ‘The Walking Dead’ cast will be in attendance at the ninth annual New York Comic Con to dish about season 5.

New York Comic Con kicks off this week!

From Thursday to Sunday, fans of all ages will head to the Javits Center in Manhattan to celebrate all things comics, television, and film.

Last year 133,000 people attended the 9th annual event, according to host ReedPop, hoping to see favourite actors and writers at the four-day event.

We’ll be there all weekend gearing up to see “The Walking Dead” cast and creator, a sneak peek at Disney’s upcoming films, and Netflix’s next new show, “Daredevil.”

