10 Huge Reveals We Can't Wait To See At New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con kicks off this week!
From Thursday to Sunday, fans of all ages will head to the Javits Center in Manhattan to celebrate all things comics, television, and film.
Last year 133,000 people attended the 9th annual event, according to host ReedPop, hoping to see favourite actors and writers at the four-day event.
We’ll be there all weekend gearing up to see “The Walking Dead” cast and creator, a sneak peek at Disney’s upcoming films, and Netflix’s next new show, “Daredevil.”
We've already seen trailers for Disney's first animated Marvel movie, 'Big Hero 6,' which looks like another early hit. Disney should be sharing a clip from the film out this November.
What we're really excited about is getting our first look at 'Tomorrowland,' a sci-fi action adventure based on the area in the Disney parks starring George Clooney and Hugh Laurie.
Director Brad Bird ('The Incredibles') and producer Damon Lindelof ('Lost') will be in attendance. Until now, the picture has pretty much been shrouded in secrecy. It was supposed to be released this year but was pushed back to a May 2015 release.
After a huge $US92.3 million opening weekend, Legendary and Warner Bros. confirmed a 'Godzilla' sequel is in the works.
Director Gareth Edwards will return to direct. Though we know the new film will contain three new foes for 'zilla, we haven't heard much else about the film. That may change Thursday during a 60th anniversary panel for the monster.
Did you know Nicolas Cage was almost the Man of Steel in a canned Superman movie?
Tim Burton, who brought us 1989's 'Batman' was set to release 'Superman Lives' in the summer of 1998; however, the film never made it to theatres.
An upcoming documentary called 'The Death of 'Superman Lives'' plans to reveal what happened to the film. Producers will be on hand to answer questions about Burton's unreleased movie. We even may get to see a few clips from the making of the never-released film.
Fox Searchlight's upcoming movie about an actor (Michael Keaton) aiming for a comeback after playing a superhero, Birdman, years earlier on screen is getting a lot of buzz.
The film was heralded at Telluride earlier this year and is expected to make waves at the New York Film Festival. Nerdist founder Chris Hardwick will be hosting the panel which means it should be a lot of fun.
Netflix will premiere its first Marvel series on the streaming site next May.
We know Charlie Cox was cast in the lead as our blind superhero lawyer and Vincent D'Onofrio will play villain Kingpin; however, we haven't seen anything for the series other than a logo. That should change. We're betting we'll see a trailer for the series.
Sony isn't going to let Netflix have all the fun. Playstation Network is throwing its hat into the original programming game with an adaptation of graphic novel, 'Powers.'
The show has been in development for a long time with the series originally set to air on FX. 10 episodes of the series will premiere on PlayStation Network in December. After Microsoft shut down its Entertainment Studios in July, we're interested to see how Sony plans to conquer the same territory.
This has been the year of the comic TV show adaptation. The CW has a had a hit in 'Arrow' and will premiere 'The Flash.' ABC has had moderate success with 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Fox's Batman prequel 'Gotham' is off to a good start in the ratings.
So we're excited to see whether NBC can gain interest in 'Constantine,' a DC comic centered around a demon hunter on a mission to save the world, despite premiering Oct. 24 in the dreaded Friday night timeslot.
It's hard to believe it's been a decade since the series premiere of 'Lost' on ABC!
The entire cast won't be there, but we'll get to hear from Desmond (Henry Ian Cusick) and Richard Alpert (Nestor) during a 10th anniversary panel for the series. Hopefully, they will shed some light on the many questions that are still lingering in our minds about polar bears, four-toed statues, and time travel.
The cast and crew of 'The Walking Dead' is always the must-see event at NYCC.
Fans line up waiting hours to get into the most coveted panel to see the cast on stage together. In the past, we've seen exclusive premiere clips and have learned about new actors joining the cast. We're sure we'll get a scene teased before the show's return to AMC Sunday evening.
DreamWorks Animation has a lot of pressure on it right now to churn out a hit. The company's stock price has been down nearly 30% in 2014. Though 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' has become a success overseas, the studio's latest, 'Mr. Peabody and Sherman,' cost the company $US57 million after debuting to $US32.2 million opening weekend.
DWA will tease two of its new films 'The Penguins of Madagascar' and 'Home' at NYCC. The penguins have become one of the few popular franchises after their turn in the 'Madagascar' films led to a Nickelodeon series. 'Home,' about an alien race that takes over Earth, looks a bit riskier.
