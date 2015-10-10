These incredible pieces of art are made out of hundreds of pieces of candy

While there are plenty of panels and celebrity sighting to be had at New York Comic Con, some of the coolest items to look at during the four day event is the artwork on display, and there is plenty of it!
So far, these intricate displays made out of pieces of M&Ms and Jelly Belly jelly beans are some of the best pieces of art we’ve seen.
Check them out below.
Kim Renfro/Tech Insider
Kim Renfro/Tech Insider
He's not the only 'Star Wars' themed-portrait on the showroom floor. There's an entire Yoda piece made out of Jelly Belly jelly beans.
Kim Renfro/Tech Insider
Who would have thought so many blue and purple jelly beans would be needed to bring the Jedi Master to life?
Kim Renfro/Tech Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.