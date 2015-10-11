The 'Daredevil' season 2 teaser has leaked online

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider The cast and crew of ‘Daredevil’ on the New York Comic Con main stage.

Marvel debuted the first teaser for “Daredevil” season 2 Saturday evening at New York Comic Con, and despite heavy security, it has already made its way online.

Marvel is known for being good at preventing leaks from Comic Con events.

They bring an entire security team with night vision goggles to make sure no one is filming during panels.

It appears the leak happened when someone caught footage off a live stream of the panel being held outside the room, somewhere Marvel likely didn’t have its security team in place.

The footage was uploaded five hours ago to Russian social media site VK by user Alina Bedovskaya.

The clips show shots of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and co-stars Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy (Elden Henson).

It also shows off the first footage of new characters Elektra (Elodie Yung) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

I’m not going to embed it here, but here’s where it’s being hosted.

As of publishing time, the video has been watched over 30,000 times.

“Daredevil” will return to Netflix in 2016.

