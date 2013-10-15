CollegeHumor's Jake And Amir Give Raunchy Advice For Geeks At Comic Con

CollegeHumor’s Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld, creators of the long-running bromance web series

Jake and Amir, dove headfirst into the sanctum of “geekdom” at their first Comic Con appearance on Saturday.

During their panel — the first ever live taping of their “Dear Abby”-style podcast “If I Were You Show” — they doled out career, education, friendship, pet-ownership, and sex advice (lots of sex advice) to members of the audience.

The taping was an hour of self-deprecating jokes, Ben Franklin innuendos, and comedic genius, in large part thanks to podcast guest host Pete Holmes, whose late-night talk show “The Pete Holmes Show” premieres on TBS on Oct. 28.

You can tune in to the “If I Were You Show” on their website, with new episodes released every Monday.

Jake and Amir spoke to Business Insider about the experience of attending their first Comic Con and reveal the geekiest things about themselves.

BUSINESS INSIDER: Favourite Comic Con memory, go.

Jake: This is actually our first Comic Con! College Humour has been to a bunch but they never invite us.

Amir: So my favourite memory is getting a pretzel an hour ago.

Jake: Yeah, mine is getting a hot dog.

Amir: That’s a good one.

Jake: It was the best.

BI: All right then, what is your first impression of Comic Con?

Amir: Great pretzels. Great hot dogs. We’re overwhelmed by the support and fandom and geekdom of everything. People are very into what they’re into.

Jake: It’s so cool to see people who I bet are typically shy break out of their shells.

BI: Some of these costumes are pretty bold. If you were to cosplay, what would you be?

Amir: Milhouse on the “Simpsons.” All I have to do is dye my hair blue.

Jake: Aragorn from “Lord of the Rings.” All I have to do is grow my hair out. Otherwise I look exactly like him. In fact, [he freezes, then pretends to unzip his body] I think it might be my destiny to claim the throne of Gondor!

BI: What do you consider to be the geekiest thing about yourselves?

Jake: Probably that I want to be Aragorn from “Lord of the Rings.” It’s 100% true.

Amir: Besides how I look? I guess I’m pretty into fantasy football. That’s pretty geeky.

Jake: That’s not that geeky, that’s still kind of masculine. You’re really into the “Simpsons.”

Amir: Yeah, but I think “Simpsons” are cooler than fantasy football.

During the panel, Amir mentions he’s into fantasy football, and members of the audience boo. Pete Holmes calls him out on picking the only non-geeky type of fantasy.

Jake: … You wear a night guard.

Amir: Oh yeah! I bite, I grind, but that’s cool.

Jake: Yeah, saying, “I bite, I grind,” is cool. What you want to say is, “I wear a night guard.”

Amir: I wear a soft retainer.

