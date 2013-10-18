The 7 Best Cosplay Costumes From New York Comic Con [PHOTOS]

One of the main draws to New York Comic Con is the costumes those inventive cosplayers put together.

Many went all out to show off their best homemade creations last weekend in New York City at the Javits Convention Center.

While walking the showroom floor, we saw dozens of Batmen, Iron Men, and Wonder Women, in addition to niché costumes, representing a wide range of beloved anime, sci-fi, and comic book characters.

After compiling more than 100 photos of cosplays that made us do a double-take, we narrowed it down to the seven best below.

Here are the 7 coolest costumes we saw:

7. Loki

Isabella Lillo said high-end cosplay materials aren’t available in her home country of Venezuela. To pull off this lady Loki look, she got creative. She used car mats (car mats!) for the shoulders, and PVC pipe, aluminium, and duct tape for the sceptre. Her Cosmic Cube even glowed!

In channeling actor Tom Hiddleston, Lillo wore emerald green contacts and tapped people in the chest with her sceptre — a gesture Loki used to gain control of his victims.

6. Kahn

Professional actor Shyaporn Theerakulstit had no trouble getting into the character of Kahn, from “Star Trek II: Wrath of Kahn.” When he took the stage at the amateur cosplay contest, he shed a heavy cape, glared into the audience, and shouted, “What’s my name?” The audience roared, “KAAAAHHNNNN!,” just like in the movie.

Theerakulstit sewed the shirt by hand years ago for a costume party. He dusted it off for the Con and planned to wear it to the William Shatner autograph signing.

Theerakulstit edited this montage of Comic Con-goers screaming his name:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5. Pyramid Head from “Silent Hill” (video game)

Surprisingly, this elaborate costume cost under $US100 to make with most of the materials coming from Home Depot — where this cosplayer works.

This was his first time coming to a Con. If this is what his first year produced, we can’t wait to see what’s in the future.

4. Bad Robot

Everyone was talking about this fan-favourite cosplay.

We have to be honest, the first day we saw the robot walk into the Javits Center, we thought it was a publicity stunt for JJ Abrams’ television production company. He walked around with props highlighting other Abrams’ works — a Slusho cup connected to the “Cloverfield” film and a Super 8 backpack. Plus, he never spoke to anyone.

After seeing him trudging slowly around the Con for three days straight, we finally heard him speak after a panel. After briefly chatting, he told us the costume, made mostly of foam and PVC, took him and his friends six months to make.

3. Jedi Master Aayla Secura (“Star Wars”)

This Jedi cosplayer thinks she spent about $US500 on airbrushing, leather, paint, and the headdress to complete her look.

The entire cosplay outfit is handmade except for the headdress which was custom made. It took three-to-four hours to airbrush herself blue before heading to the Con.

Outside the Javits Center, she’s a nanny studying to be a school teacher.

2. Captain Jack Shepard and female Shepard from “Mass Effect” (video game)

Artist and illustrator

Becka Noel told us it took her six months to create the intricately detailed Shepard costume on the left for Dhare and one month to make her own.

The costumes are pretty detailed with carbon fibre decals on the male Shepard and LED lights on both.

Together, Becka estimates that both costumes cost about $US1300 to make.

While Noel’s been making her own costumes for nearly two years, during the day she works at PUNCH — a kickboxing, mixed martial arts gym in New York City.

Here’s a look at the full costumes:

1. The Joker from “Arkham City” (video game)

20-year-old actor Sean Quinn Hanley walked around the Javits Center not only looking like a physical double of the Clown Prince of Crime, but in character as well all four days of the event.

Hanley told us he did all of his makeup himself, spending three hours each day before the Con to transform into the Joker, scars and all.

He bought the polyester suit off cosplayfu.com for about $US100. A custom-made wig cost him $US136.

Hanley told us he spent a total of six months perfecting Mark Hamill’s iconic Joker voice. It paid off — he had a laugh that would give you chills.

When not in his Joker cosplay, you may recognise him from a brief role on “The Following” playing a young Kevin Bacon.

