15 Kooky Things We Saw On Day One Of New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con (NYCC) is here, and we had our first run around the show floor Thursday evening. We floated amidst the comics, the booth babes, cosplayers, swords, smells, and games.

We saw much, but we missed much as well. You simply can’t see everything in a couple hours at a show of this size. NYCC is held at the Javits Center, a massive convention center on the West Side of Manhattan with enough space to house a couple aircraft carriers.

As we scouted out where our panels would be tomorrow and Saturday, and where we would stalk some of the more interesting cosplayers, we happened across some pretty kooky things and people. Here they are from day one.

Oh yes, we will find this and we will buy it.

