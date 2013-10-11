15 Kooky Things We Saw On Day One Of New York Comic Con

Chris C Anderson, Kirsten Acuna
NYCC New York Comic Con Cosplay horse headChris C. Anderson

New York Comic Con (NYCC) is here, and we had our first run around the show floor Thursday evening. We floated amidst the comics, the booth babes, cosplayers, swords, smells, and games.

We saw much, but we missed much as well. You simply can’t see everything in a couple hours at a show of this size. NYCC is held at the Javits Center, a massive convention center on the West Side of Manhattan with enough space to house a couple aircraft carriers.

As we scouted out where our panels would be tomorrow and Saturday, and where we would stalk some of the more interesting cosplayers, we happened across some pretty kooky things and people. Here they are from day one.

Oh yes, we will find this and we will buy it.

This is just over one half of the convention center main floor. Should give you an idea of the sheer amount of things to be found.

We saw a photobombing horse head ...

... and a sexy version of 'Grimm Fairy Tales.'

We weren't surprised to find some hate-shirts for Batfleck.

Even Barack Obama showed up -- though his booth was shut down.

This guy!

And this guy! Dressed as Xena Warrior Princess. He was popular.

Let's not forget this guy!

We believe this to be a hat of some sort.

A Nazi werewolf.

A shirtless Rocky statue.

G.I. Joe's Sgt. Slaughter, looking intensely at a toy of himself.

Arizona soda Shaq! We're curious as to the refreshing flavour.

This. $US30 for this Colm Meaney from 'Deep Space 9' cut-out.

My Little Pony Monopoly.

Those were weird things we saw so far at NYCC ...

Now check out celebrities nerding out at the San Diego Comic Con in July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.