New York City Has Ditched Plans To Improve An Outrageously Slow Bus Line

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is abandoning a project to bring rapid bus travel to one of its busiest bus routes, on 125th Street in Harlem.



That’s too bad, because that line, the M60, is incredibly, outrageously slow.

The project’s website, explaining why improvements are needed, sums it up nicely:

“However, M60 buses are stopped over 60% of the time, and at times the bus moves as slow as 2.7 mph, which is slower than the average walking speed.”

Yes, the average person can walk faster than a bus drives on 125th Street.

The plan was to upgrade the M60 to Select Bus Service, giving the vehicle their own lanes and cutting travel times by as much as 20%, a huge boon for the nearly 10,000 people who ride the line every day.

But the idea was killed, Transportation Nation reports, due to continuing concerns from community boards and elected officials.

