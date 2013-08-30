NYC Woman Allegedly Offers 'Hitman' $US60K Stamp Collection To Kill Her Husband

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say they’ve arrested a woman after she offered a $US60,000 stamp collection to pay an undercover officer to kill her husband.

Police say Elena Adams was arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy and criminal solicitation. They say the 57-year-old met with an undercover officer inside a car in the Sheepshead Bay neighbourhood of Brooklyn to discuss the murder-for-hire plot.

Police say Adams told the officer her husband should be struck by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday as he crossed a street after lunch.

After Adams discussed the plot, police say she gave the investigator a picture of her husband, the stamp collection and jewelry.

Adams was arrested at the scene. She was in custody Thursday and unavailable for comment. Attorney information was not immediately available.

