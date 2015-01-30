7 Luxurious Hotels Where New Yorkers Can Escape The City This Winter

Life in the city can wear on anyone, especially when you throw in cold nights, fleets of snow and biting wind.

And while you can’t always easily escape the winter weather, you can at least leave behind the endless hustle of the city for a couple of days.

Whether it’s skiing, gaming or relaxation that you want, we’ve put together a list of New York City getaways within driving distance from the city. We only included luxurious properties that are within a 5-hour drive of NYC.

1. Whiteface Lodge

Located in the Adirondacks, this Lake Placid resort offers winter activities and sports followed by luxurious relaxation. With 86 trails spanning 22 miles, Whiteface Lodge is a great place to take advantage of the snow and hit the slopes on nearby Whiteface Mountain. It’s also a fun location for Winter Olympics enthusiasts, with the Olympic Museum and a team of coaches to assist you in ice-climbing, bobsledding, tubing and other winter sports.

Amenities include a spa, pool and hot tubs, movie theatre, game room, bowling alley and fitness center.

Drive from NYC: 4.5 hours

2. Killington Grand Resort Hotel

Killington Grand Resort is another option for those who want to embrace the winter weather, with activities such as skiing, tubing, show shoeing, scenic gondola rides, and snowcat-drawn sleigh rides. The Vermont ski town has 212 trails and 92 miles of trails between it and its sister resort Pico Mountain, which is a five mile shuttle ride away.

After coming back from the slopes, visitors can relax at the Killington Grand Spa or explore local and resort dining options.

Drive from NYC: 4.5 hours

3. Mohonk Mountain House

This resort near the Catskills features an extensive relaxing spa, with 16 treatment rooms, an outdoor heated mineral pool and a solarium. Mohonk Mountain House also offers meditation classes, fitness classes and winter theme programs for guests. For other athletic options, Mohonk has a 9,375 -square-foot ice skating rink and offers ice climbing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, broomball, curling and disc golf on snowshoes for a winter spin.

Drive from NYC: 1.5 – 2 hours

4. Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Despite the winter cold and snow, you can still enjoy the beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, formerly known as Gurney’s Inn. Book a room overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Montauk, and take a swim in Gurney’s new sand-filtered, heated, seawater indoor swimming pool. The spa also includes salon services, seawater Roman baths, Finnish rock saunas, Russian steam rooms, Swiss showers and a fitness center.

Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours

5. The Mayflower Grace

Guests at The Mayflower Grace, located in Washington, Connecticut, can enjoy the 20,000-square-foot New England spa, which includes a thermal sanctuary, dome ceiling whirlpool, indoor pool and eight spa treatment rooms. When they aren’t relaxing, visitors can take fitness classes as the resort or venture out into the snow for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or hiking.

Local activities include antiquing in Woodbury, a wine trail to see local wineries or visiting the small towns around the resort.

Drive from NYC: 1.75 hours

6. Borgata Hotel

Atlantic City is a good option if you’re looking for an exciting gaming experience indoors. The Borgata Hotel offers 3,400 slot machines, 180 game tables and a Racebook room with 100 seats. For nightlife, guests can also hit up nightclubs and bars in the area with DJs and live music. To unwind, The Borgata has two spas, five pools, two fitness centres and a variety of dining options.

Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours

7. Foxwoods Resort Casino

Foxwoods‘ casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, spans 350,000 square feet, with 5,773 slot machines, 342 game tables, 95 poker tables, high stakes Bingo and Racebook. The resort is made up of four hotels with a total of 2,230 rooms. Amenities include two theatres, two spas, a luxury bowling alley and plenty of nightlife and dining options. A 300,000-square-foot outlet mall is also set to open at the resort in March 2015, for any visitors who want more nearby retail options.

Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours

