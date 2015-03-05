Another winter storm is about to hit NYC

Bad news, New Yorkers.

To anyone who thought March would bring some relief from the miserable weather the Big Apple has endured the past few months: The winter isn’t over yet. Another winter storm is on its way right now, carving a 1,500-mile slushy swath from northern Texas all the way to Massachusetts.

New York City, along with other parts of the mid-Atlantic region, is expected to get at least six inches of snow between now and Thursday night. Here’s a look at predicted snowfall in the New York and the surrounding area from the National Weather Service. NYC could get up to 6 inches by tomorrow night:

Much of the coastal Northeast will get similar treatment, although Boston may catch a little bit of a break this time. Here’s a few of predicted snowfall in the Northeast:

This storm might not bring the same bone-chilling low temperatures that the city has seen in previous weeks. Temperatures are expecting to hover in the 20s and low 30s tonight and tomorrow, although they could dip into the teens on Friday.

So far, the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority hasn’t issued any weather-related advisories, so we’re looking at business-as-usual for the city’s public-transit commuters. But snow, sleet, and fog could present trouble on the road for drivers, and the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for New York City and surrounding areas, effective through Thursday night.

With spring just a few weeks away, here’s hoping tonight’s winter storm will be the last of the season.

