I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I’m still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space

So I took a look on Zillow and found several apartments in Miami listed around $US1,650 ($AU2,273) a month, which is what I pay for my apartment in Brooklyn. A screenshot of Miami apartments the author found on Zillow. Zillow.com

I was intrigued by a two-bedroom apartment listed on Zillow for $US1,700 ($AU2,342) in Little Havana, which is about 40 minutes to downtown Miami on public transit. A view of the outside of the apartment the author visited in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Zillow

At 1,100 square feet, the apartment was more than double the size of my Brooklyn apartment, two floors, and came with some extra amenities I don’t have. A view of the outside of the Miami apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

In Brooklyn, I live in an apartment that’s less than 500 square feet that is about 30 minutes from lower Manhattan by train. A view of the outside of the author’s Brooklyn apartment building. Joey Hadden/Insider

According to my lease, it’s technically a 1.5 bedroom apartment. But I only use one room as a bedroom, and I have two extra tiny spaces that I use for work and recreation. The living room inside the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

While I love my Brooklyn apartment with all its quirks — I’m looking at you, windows that face each other — I decided I had to tour this Miami apartment to see what I was missing. The author’s windows to nowhere are seen. Joey Hadden/Insider

As I walked in, I was greeted by a bright kitchen about the same size as my kitchen in Brooklyn with the same amount of counter space and cabinet storage. The kitchen inside the Miami apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

Like my home, the Miami apartment also had windows in the kitchen to bring in natural light, which I loved. The kitchen inside the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

But one cool thing about the Miami apartment that I don’t have in Brooklyn was the interior window looking into the living room. I imagined myself being able to watch TV while doing the dishes. The kitchen inside the Miami apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

My sink faces a wall in Brooklyn, and the fridge blocks my view into my small living room. A wide view of the kitchen inside the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

The living room in the Miami apartment, on the other hand, felt enormous, nearly triple the size of my Brooklyn apartment’s living room. The living room inside the Miami apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

I was excited when I saw a sliding patio door in the living room leading to a small balcony. The living room inside the Miami apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the patio overlooking loads of greenery in the yards below was just large enough for two people to leisurely enjoy. Two views of the Miami apartment’s balcony. Joey Hadden/Insider

In Brooklyn, my bedroom window opens up to a fire escape overlooking a sidewalk that I use as outdoor space. A view of the author’s bedroom in Brooklyn. Joey Hadden/Insider

But the fire escape doesn’t have enough room for two people to sit comfortably, so when I have someone over, one of us has to sit on the window sill. A view of the author’s fire escape in Brooklyn. Joey Hadden/Insider

There was a half bathroom downstairs in addition to a full bathroom upstairs in the Miami apartment. The half bathroom inside the Miami apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

I only have one small bathroom at home, and I thought it would be nice to have a second, especially when I have friends over. The bathroom in the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

Upstairs, the Miami apartment had two decently-sized bedrooms a little smaller than my main bedroom with windows and large closets. A bedroom inside the Miami apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

My Brooklyn apartment has two tiny rooms that lead to the main bedroom. One of them is my music room, but I’ve thought about using it as a workout space or for other activities. A small room inside the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

The other tiny room is my office, and I also use it as a guest bedroom. Since the small rooms are in the middle of my railroad apartment, you have to walk through one room to get to the next, and neither room has natural light coming through. Another small room inside the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

But my bedroom at the back of my apartment is much larger than the other tiny rooms and has natural light coming through two windows. A view of the bedroom inside the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

My closet leaves something to be desired, though, and is about a third of the size of the wardrobes in the Miami apartment. A view of the closet inside the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

While the two bedrooms in Miami were about the same size and had larger closets and more light, I appreciate that my Brooklyn apartment has three separate rooms, however small, that I can use for different purposes. I like the versatility. A second bedroom inside the Miami apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Miami apartment’s full bath was pretty similar to mine, except it came with a neat organizer above the toilet, which I would appreciate. The full bathroom in the Miami apartment Joey Hadden/Insider

At home, I stuff all my toiletries into the top two shelves of a bookcase that’s crammed into a corner. A view of the bathroom inside the author’s Brooklyn apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider

While I was touring the Miami apartment, I noticed that it had tiled floors throughout. While I prefer the wood flooring in my apartment, I thought tiles were a smart option for a humid climate like Miami’s. The flooring is seen in both apartments. Joey Hadden/Insider