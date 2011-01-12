Turing Fellows Program Bringing Tech Interns From Top Schools To Engineer-Starved New York

The NYC Turing Fellows Program officially launched today, to match computer science and engineering students from top universities with New York City startups for paid summer internships.



The program — started by partners from Canaan Ventures and GSA Venture Partners — has lined up an all-star group of startups at which to place these students, including Foursquare, SecondMarket, Tumblr, and AppNexus.

In addition to the internship, fellows will have access to a series of events and speakers over the course of the summer, and will receive a $5000 scholarship. Applications for the program open Monday, and are available here.

A similar program, HackNY, launched last summer, but with the desperate need for engineering talent at New York startups, there’s still plenty of room for more help.

Here’s a list of participating startups. (Disclosure: It includes this publication):

AdKeeper

AdMeld

AppNexus

blip.tv

Buddy Media

Business Insider

BuzzFeed

Cross Commerce Media

Foursquare

OpenSky

Peer39

Pontiflex

RecycleBank

SecondMarket

Simulmedia

Tremor Media

Tumblr

Yipit

