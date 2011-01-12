Turing Fellows Program Bringing Tech Interns From Top Schools To Engineer-Starved New York

Nick Saint
Manhattan New York Skyline

The NYC Turing Fellows Program officially launched today, to match computer science and engineering students from top universities with New York City startups for paid summer internships.

The program — started by partners from Canaan Ventures and GSA Venture Partners — has lined up an all-star group of startups at which to place these students, including Foursquare, SecondMarket, Tumblr, and AppNexus.

In addition to the internship, fellows will have access to a series of events and speakers over the course of the summer, and will receive a $5000 scholarship. Applications for the program open Monday, and are available here.

A similar program, HackNY, launched last summer, but with the desperate need for engineering talent at New York startups, there’s still plenty of room for more help.

Here’s a list of participating startups. (Disclosure: It includes this publication):

AdKeeper
AdMeld
AppNexus
blip.tv
Buddy Media
Business Insider
BuzzFeed
Cross Commerce Media
Foursquare
OpenSky
Peer39
Pontiflex
RecycleBank
SecondMarket
Simulmedia
Tremor Media
Tumblr
Yipit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.