[SAD PHOTO] A NYC Delivery Truck Backed Over A $US300,000 Ferrari Yesterday

Life has got to be pretty good if you’re the owner of a $US300,000 Ferrari FF. That is, until a New York City delivery truck driver accidentally backs into — and crushes — the hood of your beautiful ride.

That’s what happened on Columbus Avenue on Wednesday, NBC reports.

The truck driver said he “didn’t see nothing” as he backed up. The paid driver behind the wheel of the FF was not hurt.

Here’s the very sad photo, via NBC:

Under better conditions, the FF can hit a top speed of 208 mph and got from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds.

