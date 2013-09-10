The Model Helicopter That Killed A NYC Teenager Was Definitely Not A Toy [VIDEO]

Last week, a 19-year-old New York City man was killed when the remote control helicopter he was operating hit him and sliced off the top of his head.

Roman Pirozek, Jr. was an “avid flier” of the model helicopters, according to ABC. The chopper that killed him, a TREK 700N DFC, was gas-powered and came with two foot-long carbon fibre blades.

In a YouTube video where he showed off his skills flying the Trex, Pirozek, Jr. wrote, “loving it man one of the best nitros that I have ever flown with so much power.”

From watching the video, you can see just how much power it has, and how easily a minor mistake could turn it into a deadly weapon:

We asked The Toy Industry Association about the safety risk of these kinds of models, and if they are appropriate toys for children of any age. In a statement, they said it is not in fact a toy:

“Rather, it is a sophisticated, high-priced model that is designed for and marketed to experienced adult hobbyists.”

