Why Your Startup Can't Afford Tech Talent

That oft-heard complaint about how difficult it is for NY startups to compete with Wall Street for tech talent? There’s something to it: With investment banks and hedge funds bidding up prices, the average salary for IT jobs –ranging from chief technology officer to database administrator– is higher in New York than anywhere else in the country.

According to the 2008 IT Salary Guide, based on data from Robert Half Technologies and released by Earthweb today, salaries for IT jobs in New York are 41% greater than the national average, more than in any other urban area, including San Francisco, Boston, or Seattle.



