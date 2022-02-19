A New York City gym teacher was charged after ‘disturbing’ video captured him shoving a student into wall

Big empty classroom at modern school Stock Photo/Getty Images

Prosecutors charged a New York City high school teacher after being accused of shoving a Black student a wall.

Colin McNally, 58, is facing charges including endangering the welfare of a child, local news reported.

The incident was captured on video and shows the teacher tossing the teen into a wall and the ground.

A New York City high school teacher was arrested earlier this week after being accused of slamming a 14-year-old student into a wall.

Prosecutors charged Colin McNally, a 58-year-old physical education teacher, with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child on Wednesday, The New York Post reported.

The incident occurred at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, located in Queens, on Feb. 16, which was also captured on school surveillance cameras.

The student, who is not named because he is a minor, was playing basketball in the gym when McNally, who is White, approached the teen, took the ball, and started to walk him to the dean’s office, The Post reported. It is unclear what prompted the interaction.

Then, the 14-year-old attempted to get the ball back when the altercation began, WABC-TV, a local ABC News station, reported. Footage obtained by the outlet shows the moment McNally, who is also the boys’ varsity tennis coach, shoves the teen into the wall and throws him to the ground.

According to The Post, citing a criminal complaint, McNally said: “I pushed a kid against the wall and then I pushed him to the ground.”

The student was not injured as a result of the confrontation. School officials called the incident “disturbing,” and said on Friday an investigation is ongoing.

“These are incredibly disturbing allegations, and Mr. McNally was immediately removed from the classroom away from students, pending the outcome of the investigation,” an NYC Department of Education spokesperson told WABC-TV in a statement.

The NYC Department of Education did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.