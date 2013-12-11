NYC Taxi Drivers Posed For A Hysterical 'Beefcake Calendar' To Benefit Charity

Taxi drivers often get the short shrift from harried New Yorkers.

But Philip Kirkman and his fiancé Shannon McLaughlin found some drivers who still had a good sense of humour about the job, and were willing to pose for a steamy New York City Taxi Driver 2014 Beefcake Calendar.

It’s very funny.

Besides bolstering the reputation of the city’s “most dedicated workforce,” the duo is donating all proceeds from the $US14.99 calendar to University Settlement, a housing collective based in the Lower East Side that provides immigrants and low income families with housing, social and educational programs.

Here’s a peek at what the calendar has to offer. Thanks to Kirkman and McLaughlin for permission to use their photos:

