NYC Taxi Drivers Posed For A Hysterical 'Beefcake Calendar' To Benefit Charity

Paige Cooperstein
Taxi drivers often get the short shrift from harried New Yorkers.

But Philip Kirkman and his fiancé Shannon McLaughlin found some drivers who still had a good sense of humour about the job, and were willing to pose for a steamy New York City Taxi Driver 2014 Beefcake Calendar.

It’s very funny.

Besides bolstering the reputation of the city’s “most dedicated workforce,” the duo is donating all proceeds from the $US14.99 calendar to University Settlement, a housing collective based in the Lower East Side that provides immigrants and low income families with housing, social and educational programs.

Here’s a peek at what the calendar has to offer. Thanks to Kirkman and McLaughlin for permission to use their photos:

Hicham 1courtesy of NYC Taxi Drivers 2014 Beefcake CalendarHicham in his cab.
Hichamcourtesy of NYC Taxi Drivers 2014 Beefcake CalendarHicham poses in the front seat.
Josecourtesy of NYC Taxi Drivers 2014 Beefcake CalendarJose poses with a romance novel.
Waseemcourtesy of NYC Taxi Drivers 2014 Beefcake CalendarWaseem leans on the trunk of his cab.
Dancourtesy of NYC Taxi Drivers 2014 Beefcake CalendarDan poses behind his van cab.
Darekcourtesy of NYC Taxi Drivers 2014 Beefcake CalendarDarek has some fun.

