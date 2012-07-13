NYC Taxi Costs Will Increase By 17% Within Two Months

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

NEW YORK (AP) — The cost of a taxi ride in New York City is rising by an average of 17 per cent.The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission approved the fare hike Thursday. It takes effect in September.



The base fare of $2.50 will not increase, but the mileage charge will.

The flat-rate fee between Manhattan and Kennedy Airport will jump from $45 to $52. The surcharge to travel to or from Newark Liberty International Airport will rise from $15 to $17.50.

Taxi fares last increased in 2005.

