A Few Totally Over The Top NYC Super Bowl Parties We've Stumbled On

OId Homestead Old Homestead’s ‘wings’ smothered in foie gras and caviar and steak

On Sunday February 1st most of America will put on their elastic pants and celebrate a true national day of partying — The Super Bowl.

Here in New York City, however, unless you’re hiding inside your apartment, you may want to put on a little something that — while loose fitting — won’t embarrass you in front of others after the game.

In New York City, once the Super Bowl is over, it’s time to go out and truly party.

There are tons of options for how you can get your football on at home or outside, so Business Insider decided to email around to some NYC spots we figured would be blowing the Bowl out.

Here’s what we found:

Two big NYC steakhouses will help you throw your own Super Bowl party in grand fashion.

BLT Steak is doing a $US350 ‘Luxe Tailgate to Go’ package for 4-6 people that includes Ribeye Cheesesteaks, Black Truffle Twice-Baked Potatoes, Short Rib Chilli and more. Chef Luke Venner also will send you a recipe for a cocktail pairing.

There’s another menu for those who only wish to spend a punny $US65 a person (for at least 4 people). Whichever menu you choose, place your order by January 28th.

If all of that seems too mild for you, one of the oldest steakhouses in Manhattan, Old Homestead, may have you covered. The restaurant is offering a $US4,900 wing spread with chicken wing smothered in rich $US65 per pound Foie Gras, chicken wing covered in $US1,600 per ounce Royal Ossetra Caviar, and last but hardly least, a mammoth mouthwatering $US400 per pound imported Japanese Kobe filet mignon “wing” on the bone, marinated in $US1,100-a-bottle imported Japanese Tokubetsu Daiginjyou Kamutachi sake.

“It’s all about the wings on Super Bowl Sunday, so we’re taking a Super Bowl staple to the next level,” said co-owner Greg Sherry. “The ultimate wings for the ultimate game, and with advertisers paying $US8 million for a 60-second commercial (last year’s rate), our $US4,900 wings are a bargain — and a first-time culinary wing experience.”

Also $US490 of every package sold is going to Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson’s “Why Not You” Foundation which raises awareness and helps victims of domestic violence.

Strategic Group PHD at the Dream Hotel Downtown

Now for those of you who want a rowdier atmosphere, the gentle people of Strategic Group have you covered.

While much of the Strategic team will be recovering from Maxim’s Saturday night party at Marquee in Arizona, or setting off the weekend-long pop-up party at Cake nightclub and Tao also in Arizona, some will remain in New York City to hold down the fort.

And that fort will be at PHD at the Dream Hotel Downtown starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. You’ll have your 60” flat screens and your sliders and other Super Bowl snacks, but you’ll also have DJ Dimitry Mak spinning and the promise that things will get weird after the game is over.

Click here for table reservations.

Godspeed.

