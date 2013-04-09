A NYC Subway Worker Saved 3 People From An Oncoming Train

A New York City subway operator on his way to work stopped a train before it could hit three people on the tracks.



55-year-old Danny Hay was at the Delancey Street station in Manhattan’s Lower East Side on Sunday, April 7 when a man in his 20s had a seizure and fell onto the tracks, according to the Daily News.

Two people climbed down to help him, and Hay worked to stop the next train before it entered the station.

When he did not get a response on his radio, Hay told the booth attendant to cut the power, but a train was about to arrive. He used his flashlight to alert the driver, who stopped just in time, the AP reported.

“I got to do something good,” Hay told the Daily News. “I didn’t talk to him or the good Samaritans. We all did our part and got a happy ending.”

