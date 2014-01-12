Captured In Super-Slow Motion, The NYC Subway Is A Weird, Spooky Place

It’s not exactly a contentious point to say that the New York City subway can give you the heebie-jeebies.
But then you look at this eerie slow motion footage captured by Adam Magyar of people waiting for a train in Grand Central, called “Stainless,” and it puts the whole environment in an even-newer weird light.
The full video is 10 minutes and 49 seconds long.
Adam Magyar – Stainless, 42 Street (excerpt) from Adam Magyar on Vimeo.
