Captured In Super-Slow Motion, The NYC Subway Is A Weird, Spooky Place

It’s not exactly a contentious point to say that the New York City subway can give you the heebie-jeebies.

But then you look at this eerie slow motion footage captured by Adam Magyar of people waiting for a train in Grand Central, called “Stainless,” and it puts the whole environment in an even-newer weird light.

The full video is 10 minutes and 49 seconds long.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Adam Magyar – Stainless, 42 Street (excerpt) from Adam Magyar on Vimeo.

