NYC Subway Named The Safest In The World For Women

New York City’s subway has been named the safest public transit system in a global city in the world for women by the Thompson Reuters Foundation.

Partnering with internet research firm YouGov, the nonprofit performed an Internet survey of women in the country’s largest capitals in the world — plus New York.

Sixteen cities were examined in total. The study found that, in general, less developed countries fared worse than more highly developed ones.

In the survey, women were asked if they felt safe on the system at night, their confidence in fellow riders interfering, and their general feelings about the safety of the transport in the city.

Bogota, capital of Colombia, fared the worst. with Mexico City, Lima, and Delhi following. Women in these cities claimed a high rate of verbal and physical abuse with low rates of feeling safe at night and confidence in authorities.

New York’s score is benefited by plummeting crime rates in the last 15 years. In particular, about half of the women surveyed in New York reported a very high confidence that someone would intervene on their behalf

Unfortunately, women in the city still reported a high rate of verbal harassment (which comes as no surprise).

