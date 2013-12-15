Man Who Fell On NYC Subway Tracks Survives After Diving Into Gap Between Train

Man dives into gap between subway tracks to survive harrowing ordeal in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who fell onto the tracks on front of a New York City subway train survived when police say he dove into the deep roadbed between the rails as the train passed over him.

Police say Ralph Mercado was hospitalized in stable condition with only a bruised hand after Saturday’s hair-raising incident at Union Station in Manhattan.

Witnesses saw Mercado screaming for help as the train rolled toward him. Suzannah Troy told the New York Post (http://bit.ly/1bGnC29) there wasn’t enough time for onlookers to act.

Police don’t know exactly how Mercado, who’s in his 50s, ended up in front of the northbound R train.

