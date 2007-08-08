WARNING: NO SUBWAYS THIS MORNING (or few). System and MTA Site Drowned.

The MTA has been crippled by rain. We’re not civic engineers, so we’ll let others decide whether or not it’s reasonable for the city’s crucial transportation system to crumble under the weight of water.



But we are Internet users, so we find it outrageous that the MTA’s website can’t function under the weight of heavy use. The Times reports that the site posted this advisory as of 9:25 am today:

Due to severe flooding throughout the subway system, there are extensive delays on all subway lines. Customers are advised when at all possible to use bus service.

We’ll have to take their word for it, since we can’t log on to the site, which the Times notes has been “occasionally inaccessible this morning because of the crush of people trying to get information.”

Full advisory after jump. But the summary is: We’re screwed, at least for the next few hours.

Due to severe flooding throughout the subway system, there are extensive delays on all subway lines. Customers are advised when at all possible to use bus service. The detours are as follows: There is no V train service in both directions between the 2nd Avenue Station and the Forest Hills-71st Avenue Station. There is no W train service in both directions between the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and Whitehall Street. There is no Franklin Avenue Shuttle (S) train service in both directions between the Prospect Park Station and the Franklin Avenue Station. There is no G train service in both directions between the Long Island City-Court Square Station and the Smith-9th Street Station. The R train is running on the N line in both directions between the Canal Street Station and the DeKalb Avenue Station. There is no 1 train service in both directions between the 14th Street Station and the South Ferry Station. There is no 2 train service in both directions between the Penn Station-34th Street Station and the Brooklyn College-Flatbush Avenue Station. There is no 3 train service in both directions between the Harlem-148th Street Station and the New Lots Avenue Station. The A and C trains are running local in both directions between the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Station and the Broadway Junction Station. There is no E train service in both directions between the 23rd Street-Ely Avenue Station and the Jamaica centre-Parsons-Archer Station. There is no F train service in both directions between the Jamaica-179th Street Station and the Forest Hills-71st Avenue Station. There is no F train service in both directions between the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station and the Jay Street-Boro Hall Station. There is no 4, 5 or 6 train service in both directions between the 125th Street Station and the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall. There is no L train service in both directions between the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway Station and the 8th Avenue Station. There is no 42nd Street Shuttle (S) train service in both directions between the Times Square-42nd Street Station and the Grand Central-42nd Street Station. Astoria-bound N trains are running on the D or M lines from the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station to the 36th Street Station. J trains are running with residual delays. In addition, due to debris on the track at the Church Avenue Station, the B and Q trains are running on the D or N line in both directions between the DeKalb Avenue Station and the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station. Please expect delays in service system wide at this time.

