Here's An Awesome Idea For Turning The New York City Subway Into An E-Book Library

Students from the Miami Ad School have put together an awesome video that demonstrates how New York could turn its subway system into a library for e-books, reports Mashable. It’s only a concept right now, but they’re hoping it’ll get enough attention to become a reality.

The students decided to use turn the lack of internet access underground to their advantage: They propose to install near-field communication devices that will offer subway passengers 10 pages of well-known books that they can download onto their phones.

If they like what they’re reading, the last page would prompt them to borrow the entire book for free from the public library.

It’s a pipe dream for now, but the technology exists today:

