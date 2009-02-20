NYC Startups: Flatiron Incubator Space Available

Rose Tech Ventures has extra space in their Flatiron district incubator/office area, and the experiment has worked out so well they are cutting prices. (The goal is to break even.)

Full-time desks are now $500 per month and drop-in memberships are now $350 per month. That’s about a third less than they were before.

Among the goodies at the Incubator are 24 hour access, full VOIP telephony, 6 mbs broadband, shared board rooms, team spaces and video studios…even a free jam studio with state-of-the-art instruments and a 19th century hand letterpress printshop!

More info here.

