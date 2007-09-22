NYC Startup Weekend Starts Tonight, OneWebDay Tomorrow

Can a group of New York techies build a startup in three days? That’s the question that NYC’s Startup Weekend will attempt to answer, beginning tonight at Polytechnic University in Brooklyn. The general concept: come up with an idea for a startup, break into teams, and develop the company’s product, marketing and revenue model — all in one weekend.



The weekend seems more an academic exercise than an attempt to form an actual business — but it doesn’t have to be. Vosnap, a simple online voting service built in July at Startup Weekend Boulder is still kicking, albeit without revenue.

At least 120 people are signed up for this weekend — and we’d love to hear how things are going. Please send updates and photos to [email protected], or if you’re blogging, a link to your site. Update: Commenter Ryan points us to this blog for ongoing coverage. Also blogging here and here.

Tomorrow is also OneWebDay, a cheeky “Earth Day for the Web” with lectures in Washington Square Park and at NYU. Speakers for the 3 p.m. lecture in the park include Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, Rocketboom’s Andrew Baron, Dana Spiegel from NYCwireless, and Lauren Klein with One Laptop Per Child. Of note: At noon at NYU, Tom Lowenhaupt will talk about a campaign to get a “.nyc” top level domain set up for New Yorkers. Schedule and more info here.

