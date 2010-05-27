NYC Startup That Makes Patient Check-in Easier (Phreesia) Raises $16 Million

NYC-based medical device startup Phreesia announced a $16 million series D round of venture funding yesterday, led by Ascension Health Ventures.



Phreesia sells touchscreen devices that help patients check-in to doctor’s offices and emergency rooms quickly and easily.

We asked if they had any plans to focus exclusively on their software solution as small touchscreen devices like the iPad become more common.

CEO and cofounder Chaim Indig’s response: “We would certainly be happy to exit the hardware side of the business if the iPad (or anything like it) became able to sustain drops from 3 feet onto concrete, had an antibacterial coating, and credit card reader built in.”

Fair enough!

