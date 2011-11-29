An Interactive Map Of The New York City Startup Ecosystem

Startups are popping up all over New York City. We compiled a list of nearly 100 companies, accelerators and work spaces and their locations. Together they make a living, breathing map of the startup ecosystem.
Most of the startups reside between 34th and 14th streets in mid-town Manhattan. Some creep into Brooklyn and extend as high as the low 50s. But the Flat Iron District and Union Square are the clear hubs for budding entrepreneurs, with accelerators and startup schools like Techstars, Dogpatch Labs and General Assembly all located there.
Nearly all of the startups listed are venture backed (scroll down to see all of the listed companies).
Zoom in and out on the map. Click on any of the icons for more information about an individual startup or to check out photo tours of the various offices.
If your startup isn’t listed, send an email to [email protected] and we’ll add it to the map.
Having trouble navigating the map? You can view a larger version of it here.
View NYC Startups in a larger map
Listed Startups:
(Note: the following links will take you to slideshow tours and more information, not the map listing)
**Upon completion of updating the map itself, we will update the list below**
- AppNexus
- Artspace
- Aviary
- BillGuard
- Birchbox
- Blip.tv
- Boxee
- Buddy Media
- Business Insider
- CafeMom
- Clickable
- Collective
- Complex Media
- Crowdtwist
- Dreamit Ventures
- ER Accelerator
- Etsy
- Everyday Health
- Fab
- Federated Media
- Fondu
- Foursqaure
- Gawker
- General Assembly
- Gilt Groupe
- Gilt Groupe Warehouse
- Google New York
- H Bloom
- HopStop
- Howcast Media
- Hunch
- Ideeli
- Jibe
- Kohort
- LearnVest
- Loosecubes
- Lot18
- Media6Degrees
- Mojiva Inc
- Of A Kind
- One Kings Lane
- Onswipe
- Phreesia
- Pontiflex
- Recycle Bank
- Refinery 29
- Rent The Runway
- Sailthru
- SecondMarket
- SignPost
- SinglePlatform
- Skillshare
- Sonar
- Stack Exchange
- STELLAService
- StyleCaster
- Techstars
- TheLadders
- Thrillist
- Tremor Video
- Tumblr
- Turntable.fm
- Undertone
- Vibrant Media
- Warby Parker
- WeWork Labs
- Yelp
- Yipit
- Yodle
- ZocDoc
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.