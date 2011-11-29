An Interactive Map Of The New York City Startup Ecosystem

Startups are popping up all over New York City. We compiled a list of nearly 100 companies, accelerators and work spaces and their locations. Together they make a living, breathing map of the startup ecosystem.



Most of the startups reside between 34th and 14th streets in mid-town Manhattan. Some creep into Brooklyn and extend as high as the low 50s. But the Flat Iron District and Union Square are the clear hubs for budding entrepreneurs, with accelerators and startup schools like Techstars, Dogpatch Labs and General Assembly all located there.

Nearly all of the startups listed are venture backed (scroll down to see all of the listed companies).

Zoom in and out on the map. Click on any of the icons for more information about an individual startup or to check out photo tours of the various offices.

Listed Startups:

