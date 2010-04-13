AOL Hosts The First Annual NYC Startup Job Fair

Nick Saint
NYC Startup Job Fair

On Friday, AOL hosted the first annual NYC Startup Job Fair.

35 startups came to meet with undergrads, MBAs, and other job seekers at AOL HQ on Broadway.

The event, put on by the NYU and Columbia Venture Communities, was packed, and came off about as smoothly as you could hope for a first time.

The startups represented ranged from giants like TheLadders to brand new outfits that haven’t yet launched a beta product. The recruiters we spoke to said they were meeting a broad mix of students from surprisingly far afield.

organiser Alex Horn (pictured) hopes to secure a bigger venue for next year, so every startup that wants a table can have one.

For now:

Check out our photos of the NYC Startup Job Fair >

Alex Horn, the man behind the Startup Fair, manning the entrance with Skylar Cozen and Colin Felsman

The event was packed

Alex's employer, SecondMarket, was represented by Amanda Sydor

SecondMarket

Ashish Naik, senior recruiter for homemade goods marketplace Etsy, delivers his pitch

Etsy

Etsy definitely wins the best-schwag award

San Kim (left) is the founder of LearnBat, which is headed for Philly-based incubator DreamIt for the summer.

LearnBat, DreamIt

Andy Artz holds down the fort for social games site OMGPOP

OMGPOP

BuzzFeed editor Scott Lamb talks with a colleague

BuzzFeed

This is what was at the top of BuzzFeed on its laptop demo during the fair. Whoops.

BuzzFeed

Established job site The Ladders is still technically a startup

The Ladders

Umonkey's Juan Aycart is excited about something

UMonkey

art.sy

Bug Labs

Ben McKean, cofounder of VillageVines, is about to launch into private beta

VillageVines. (more)

Yodle's Aviv Wecler, makes his point emphatically

Randy Meech and Marie Brattberg representing Patch

Patch

Taylor Murphy, representing job site Indeed

Indeed

GoodCrush's Josh Weinstein and your humble correspondent feeling the startup love

GoodCrush (more)

Fuzzy blue monsters made sure the entrepreneurs, students, and journalists didn't make their way further into AOL HQ. Foiled again!

