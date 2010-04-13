AOL Hosts The First Annual NYC Startup Job Fair

On Friday, AOL hosted the first annual NYC Startup Job Fair.



35 startups came to meet with undergrads, MBAs, and other job seekers at AOL HQ on Broadway.

The event, put on by the NYU and Columbia Venture Communities, was packed, and came off about as smoothly as you could hope for a first time.

The startups represented ranged from giants like TheLadders to brand new outfits that haven’t yet launched a beta product. The recruiters we spoke to said they were meeting a broad mix of students from surprisingly far afield.

organiser Alex Horn (pictured) hopes to secure a bigger venue for next year, so every startup that wants a table can have one.

For now:

Check out our photos of the NYC Startup Job Fair >

