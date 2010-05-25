NYC Startup Fluidinfo Raises $800K From Hotshot Investors

New York City-based startup Fluidinfo announced the closing of an $800,000 series A round of funding led by Betaworks this morning.



Betaworks was joined in the round by an impressive team of investors: RRE Ventures, Chris Dixon and Founder’s Collective, IA Ventures, Lerer Ventures, Joshua Schacter, Andrew Rasiej, Ross Williams, Esther Speight, Ed Carroll, and seed investor Esther Dyson.

Fluidinfo founder Terry Jones says the goal of his product, FluidDB, is to “make the world writable”. The database is meant to be on the scale of web itself, so that anything — people, companies, locations, products, etc. — can have an entry. As in Wikipedia, all entries are editable by anyone, but there are user controls on which fields each user can edit. So anyone can attach their own opinion of something to its entry in FluidDB.

FluidDB has been an extremely long time in the making. Terry first conceived of the idea in 1997, and has been working on it full-time since 2006. In 2008, Robert Scoble described Fluidinfo as an “unfundable world-changing startup”. We first reported that the company was moving to New York and closing a round with NYC investors back in March.

Fluidinfo is a finalist in this week’s TechCrunch Disrupt startup competition, and has also just launched an alpha version of FluidDB, opening up the API to the public.

