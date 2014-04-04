34 Things Every New Yorker Should Do This Spring

Jennifer Polland, Alyson Penn

It’s been a long and brutal winter in New York City, but it’s officially spring and — hallelujah — the weather is finally turning.

With spring comes a whole new slew of cool cultural events, great food offerings, and classic New York activities.

Here are 34 great spring activities that all New Yorkers should do this season.

Save some cash and buy reasonably priced artwork at the Affordable Art Fair from April 3-6.

For the ultimate wino: Taste hundreds of new wines from around the world at Wine Riot in Chelsea from April 4-5

Visit the Macy's Flower Show, which runs through April 6.

Take advantage of the warmer weather by drinking on a rooftop bar. Try the new Bar 54 in the Hyatt Times Square or The Roof at the Viceroy hotel.

Head to Broadway to see the new rendition of 'Of Mice and Men,' starring James Franco, Leighton Meester, and Chris O'Dowd. It opens on April 16.

Gaze at sweet rides during the New York International Auto Show, the largest car show in North America, from April 18-27.

If you're in the mood for a more down-home country feel, head to the Brooklyn Folk Festival April 18-20. The weekend includes instrumental workshops, square dancing, and a Banjo Toss contest.

Smell the orchids at the New York Botanical Garden's Orchid Show, which runs through April 21.

Sip on (or chug) your favourite artisanal brews at the Five Boro Craft Beer Fest on April 25.

Splurge for quality cuisine while helping the charity No Kid Hungry at Taste of the Nation on April 28.

Get covered in coloured dye to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours. There's a big Holi celebration in Tribeca and in Brooklyn on May 3.

Dine al fresco, like in the back garden of The Cannibal in the Flatiron District.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by participating in the East Village pub crawl, watching the parade on the Upper West Side, or eating at a Mexican restaurant.

Run from Zombies in The Zombie Run, a part race, part obstacle course, part survival game on May 10.

Complete a city-wide scavenger hunt for the Great Urban Race on May 17.

Bike around the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Washington Heights. While you're up there, make sure to check out The Met's Cloisters and Fort Tryon Park.

Get your groove on during the Dance Parade and DanceFest at Tompkins Square Park in the East Village on May 17.

Eat at the new vegan/vegetarian ABC Home Grown, the newest addition to Jean-George's restaurant empire, which is set to open sometime this spring.

Run in memory of the fallen New York officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in NYPD's 5K Memorial Run on May 18.

Watch the boats sail down the Hudson during Fleet Week, from May 21 to May 27.

Wear your brightest neon and jam out at the Electric Daisy Carnival, May 24 and 25.

Hang out at a beer garden, like Williamsburg's Radegast Hall and Biergarten, which features live music almost every night.

See Shakespeare in the Park. 'Much Ado About Nothing' will play in Central Park from June 3 to July 6.

Rock out to Outkast, Vampire Weekend, The Strokes, and more artists at the Governor's Ball Music Festival, which takes place on Randall's Island June 6-8.

Chow down at the Big Apple BBQ Block Party in Madison Square Park from June 7-8.

Don your best vintage costume and dance the Charleston at the Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governor's Island, June 14-15.

