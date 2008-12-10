NYC Socials Shocked Over Downsized Guggenheim Gala

Let’s put it this way. The (unironic) headline in the Fashion Wire Daily email newsletter: “Mon dieu! The Guggenheim cancels its chicest gala.”



After five years of successful events, the Guggenheim’s Young Collectors Council Artist’s Ball has been cancelled. The highly anticipated event has always drawn haute crowds from the worlds of art, celebrity and fashion. Last year, the event was sponsored by Chloé and attended by the likes of Natalia Vodianova, Blake Lively, Erin Wasson, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Ryan McGinley, Piper Perabo, and plenty more–including packs of press and photogs. In 2006, the ball was sponsored by Armani, and Dior underwrote the event in 2005.

When it was discovered that the event would feature neither a fashion sponsorship nor press coverage, Guggenheim reps confirmed its retirement. In lieu of the over-the-top gala, the museum will host a small cocktail event for the YCC and friends on Thursday. Party-goers, take heart: A Guggenheim rep reveals that they “are in the process of developing a new project for 2009, which [they] will announce on Thursday.”

Phew!

