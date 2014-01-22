The Traffic In New York City Is Totally Bananas Right Now [MAP]

It’s snowing heavily in New York City, the MTA is warning of two-foot snowdrifts and urging commuters to head home early and stay there. and flights are being cancelled by the thousands. Over 30% of flights to and from JFK and LaGuardia airports have been cancelled.

No surprise, cars aren’t moving too quickly. And that means traffic — everywhere.

Here’s the view of New York City from Google Maps, with traffic. We’ve never seen it so red:

Credit to Jason Rabinowitz for pointing out the craziness of this map on Twitter.

