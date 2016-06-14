The crowd broke out singing 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' at New York's Stonewall Inn

Following the deadliest shooting in US history at a gay nightclub in Orlando, hundreds paid tribute to the victims outside the historic Stonewall Inn bar in New York City Sunday evening, local time.

Stonewall Inn infamously became the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement in America when thousands of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizens stood up against the police in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969. Today it is a symbol of the decades-old fight for LGBTQ equality.

During the vigil, the crowd broke out in song with a touching rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”. Watch below:



Another vigil will be held outside Stonewall Monday at 7 PM ET.

