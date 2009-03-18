NYC Seed Winner Path101 Launches Tomorrow

Tomorrow sees the launch of Path101, the career advice startup started by Union Square Ventures staffer Charlie O’Donnell that won $200,000 of funding from NYC Seed.



What makes Path101 different is it’s geared towards people who aren’t sure what kind of job they want. Quizzes, a Yahoo Answers-like career advice section, and a resume analyzer tool all help job-seekers figure it out.

So if you’re unsure what to do with your life, head over to Path101 after the launch tomorrow, and the site will set you straight.

