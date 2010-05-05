Michael Wolff Blasts Wall Street Journal, Says New NYC Section Positively "Ghastly"

Well, it’s just a start. More stories of rat infestations soon.

The Wall Street Journal has been covering New York City with a dedicated metro section and staff for a week now—and boy is it ghastly. Inside what is still one of the best papers in the world, the new section is a discordant and confounding presence—which may account for the eerie or sheepish quiet about the thing. Everybody’s abashed.

Try this lead: “The mounted patrol officer who put himself between a smoking car bomb and a crowd of people in Times Square—despite being months from retirement—says he was just doing his job.”

