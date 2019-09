Joel Klein, the New York City schools chancellor from 2002 through 2010, and current CEO of digital education startup Amplify, tells us about the most successful, the least successful, and the most surprising policies by the Bloomberg administration. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Edited by Amanda Macias. Camera by Will Wei.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.