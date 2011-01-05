Video Shows NYC Sanitation Workers Blatantly Wasting Time, Not Removing Snow

The now-criminal investigation of NYC sanitation workers for allegedly delaying slowing snow removal is picking up steam.



A video obtained by CBS-2 shows snowplows driving through Queens on the night of the blizzard with plows raised. Other pictures and reports show workers napping on the job, drinking beer, and spending 11 hours at a Dunkin doughnuts.

All of this evidence has been submitted to prosecutors who are looking into criminal wrongdoing. We’re waiting for someone to get fired.

See the CBS video here >

