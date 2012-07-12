NYC Is Saving Payphones From The Brink Of Extinction

Photo: Jen Chung/Gothamist

Who says the payphone is dead? Today, New York City officials announced plans to turn a slew of payphone kiosks into 24/7 WiFi hotspots, the Gothamist reports:



“The estimated radius of the signal is about 100-200 feet, depending on the location. The city hopes to spread the public WiFi throughout the city—there are over 12,000 payphones in about 9,000 locations. City Councilwoman Gale Brewer, who has previously chaired the Council’s technology committee, pointed out that even though the city has been introducing more online access at schools, libraries and senior centres, they aren’t open all the time, while this would give 24/7 access to free WiFi.”

Currently, the city’s working with several payphone companies to pull the project off. It’s part of Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s NYC Digital Initiative, which kicked off with appointing a new Chief Information and Innovation Officer in April.

Here’s a list of current locations:

30-94 Steinway Street, Astoria, Queens

545 Albee Square, Brooklyn

2 Smith Street, Brooklyn

402 West Broadway, Manhattan

458 Seventh Avenue, Manhattan

28 West 48th Street, Manhattan

410 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

1609 Broadway, Manhattan

230 West 95th Street, Manhattan

West 58th Street and Broadway, Manhattan

DON’T MISS: This man left his life savings in a payphone and started a money-free life in Utah >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.