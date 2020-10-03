See how NYC is reopening for indoor dining as a new state report warns that up to 50% of restaurants could be forced to close permanently

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images People have lunch at Chelsea Square Restaurant as New York City restaurants open for limited capacity indoor dining on October 1, 2020 in New York.

New York City’s restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor dining on Wednesday, though they’re currently limited to 25% of the maxium capacity.

The reopening comes at a desparate time for the city’s restaurant and bar industry, which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns.

According to a report from the New York State Comptroller, up to 50% of New York City’s bars and restaurants could permanently close due to the pandemic.

On September 30, restaurants in New York City were permitted to reopen for indoor dining for the first time in more than six months.

Restaurants are required to limit capacity to 25% of the maximum occupancy, ensure that employees are wearing face coverings at all times, perform temperature checks, ask guests to wear face coverings except when seated, space tables at least six feet apart, and refrain from seating more than 10 people at a table at a time. Indoor bar service is still not permitted.

The reopening of indoor dining comes at a desparate time for the city’s restaurant industry. For many, relying on takeout and outdoor dining hasn’t been enough to recover from the shutdowns imposed in March.

In September, Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that New York City will allow restaurants to continue operating outdoor seating indefinitely. Still, outdoor dining and limited indoor dining is hardly a silver bullet for New York’s beleaguered restaurant industry. Many restaurants don’t turn a profit unless their dining rooms are full or mostly full.

According to a recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller, New York City’s restaurant industry employment is only at 55% of what it was in February, before the pandemic hit.

The report also estimated that between one-third and one-half of the city’s restaurants and bars could close permanently due to the pandemic’s pressure on the business. If 50% of the city’s bars and restaurants closed, that would mean the loss of nearly 12,000 establishments and almost 159,000 jobs.

Here is what some of Manhattan’s restaurants looked like as they reopened to indoor business on Wednesday:

Restaurants, like The Oyster Bar, were allowed to open their doors to indoor guests on September 30.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A man dines at the counter at The Oyster Bar as New York City restaurants are allowed to open their doors to 25 per cent capacity on September 30, 2020, in New York City.

Workers check guests’ temperatures before they can dine.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images A diner has his temperature checked before dining at Bottino Restaurant in Chelsea, as New York City restaurants open for limited capacity indoor dining on October 1, 2020, in New York.

Restaurants are reminding guests about their mask policies. Face coverings are required for guests except when they are seated.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images A ‘face coverings required at all times when not seated’ is displayed near a table at Westville Hudson as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 30, 2020, in New York City.

Employees are required to wear face coverings at all time …

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images A waiter delivers food to a table at Bottino Restaurant in Chelsea as New York City restaurants open for limited capacity indoor dining on October 1, 2020, in New York.

… and capacity is limited to 25% of the maximum occupancy.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images People have lunch at Chelsea Square Restaurant as New York City restaurants open for limited capacity indoor dining on October 1, 2020, in New York.

Source: WCBS

In mid-September, a group of 200 restaurants filed a class-action lawsuit against the city and state, pushing to increase capacity to 50%.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images People dine inside a restaurant in Little Italy as New York City restaurants are allowed to open their doors to 25% capacity on September 30, 2020, in New York City.

The state has said that it may increase capacity for New York City’s restaurants to 50% if the infection rate does not rise after the initial reopenings.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Customers dine indoors at Westville Hudson on September 30, 2020, in New York City.

According to the state’s guidelines, tables must be spaced at least six feet in all directions. If that spacing is not feasible, restaurants must erect a barrier between tables that’s at least five feet tall and doesn’t block emergency exits.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images A tape measure is left on the floor while the manager moves a table at Westville Hudson on September 30, 2020, in New York City.

Source: Reopening New York

Restaurants have to place signs about their capacity limits and what guests should do if they spot a violation.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images The manager talks to an employee at Westville Hudson on September 30, 2020, in New York City.

Source: Reopening New York

Restaurantstns also have to collect a name, address, and phone number from at least one person in every dining party.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images The manager fills in a customer’s contact tracing information at Westville Hudson on September 30, 2020, in New York City.

Source: Reopening New York

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.